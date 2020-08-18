ERC congratulates President Ali and Gov’t

Ethnic Relations Commission

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) wishes to congratulate His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on his election as President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The Commission also congratulates the Prime Minister and all the Ministers who have been sworn in to serve in Government and takes this opportunity to extend best wishes for success to President Ali and his team.

As the new Government embarks on its tasks of governance, the Commission commends the peaceful transition that is ongoing and urges that healing and reconciliation by all stakeholders be foremost as we endeavour together for the realization of the intent of our National Motto.

The Commission looks forward to engaging President Ali on matters of building unity and harmony among our people.

Once again, our best wishes to President Ali and his Government.

