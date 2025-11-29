EU reports praises transparency in Guyana’s GRE

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EUEOM) has praised the conduct of Guyana’s 2025 General and Regional Elections (GRE), noting significant improvements in preparations, transparency, and public participation.

The elections were held peacefully on September 1, 2025. It resulted in the re-election of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali securing a second term in office.

In its assessment, the EUEOM reported that electoral authorities demonstrated stronger operational capacity, with polling materials delivered on time, enhanced training and better logistical planning than in previous cycles.

The mission stated that these improvements contributed to a well-administered and credible process.

Observers also highlighted improved transparency measures, including wider access for party agents, accredited observers, and the media.

Public information campaigns, both digital and in-person, helped voters understand procedures and contributed to the smooth conduct of voting.

The report noted that while technical reforms remain necessary, the 2025 elections marked clear progress in strengthening Guyana’s democratic architecture.