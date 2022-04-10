Even more benefits in store for Lindeners – President Ali

─ rubbishes Norton claims of removal of electricity subsidy

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has assured residents of Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara- Upper Berbice), that all the benefits they enjoy will continue, and will be extended by his government.

His assurance follows a recent statement made by PNC/R leader Aubrey Norton, telling Lindeners that the government plans to remove the electricity subsidy from which they benefit.

“There is no differentiation of the people Linden to the people of any other region…We just came from Linden, an extensive and elaborate consultation where not only did we assure that the benefits they have will continue, but we extended those benefits,” President Ali told the media following an outreach at Parika on Sunday.

He said when his government took office almost two years ago, it came with one agenda, and that was to ensure prosperity for all Guyanese, regardless of their location or background.

“I don’t spend much of my time in negativity. I spend my time building Guyana in a positive way. The people of Linden can understand and appreciate one thing, this is a government that embrace them like every Guyanese,” the head-of-state emphasised.

President Ali has therefore urged the people of Linden to beware of instigators and those who seek to create division.

“Mr. Norton can continue this path of propaganda, continue this path of mischief making, it will bring you nothing. I advise you to embrace the concept of one Guyana and get a full understanding of reality. This is not Guyana of the past,” he affirmed.

The allegations by Norton were also rejected by Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips.

The Vice President in a statement described the allegations as false and baseless.

The Prime Minister explained that an Interim Management Committee was established to manage the Linden Utility Co-operative Society Limited (LUCSL) following a determination by the Chief Co-operative Development Officer (CCDO) that it was being mismanaged.

As such, a committee comprising seven Lindeners, was appointed by the CCDO to manage the society, in accordance with the Cooperative Society Act.