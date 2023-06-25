Every child deserves quality education – Minister Manickchand

The government has consistently pursued its education agenda by actively promoting innovative, comprehensive projects and investments within the sector, over the past three years.

This was underscored by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, during the commissioning of the $585 million Abram Zuil Secondary School in Region Two, Thursday last.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, and students from Abram Zuil Secondary School

“I have the great pleasure of working with people who understand that every child across this country, in every region, deserves and is entitled to the same facilities, the same quality, and service.

And that is what makes it easier for us to deliver in the way that we have been delivering, and for us to be able to bring you the kind of service we have been bringing,” MinisterManickchand asserted.

Several massive investments were made in the sector that includes the construction, maintenance, and expansion of educational infrastructure, training of teachers, distribution of textbooks, and the breakfast and hot meals programme.

The education ministry has also provided heavy support to students through education cash grants while implementing advanced information and communication technology (ICT), and smart classroom opportunities.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

The education minister remains adamant that the government will continue to ensure all of Guyana’s children are provided with opportunities to be successful.

“We want to make sure that we give them the platform where they are better than you and more opportunities than you have ever had. We want to make sure that they have a life of plenty and that they do not have to endure struggles. And that is what we work for every day,” she told parents and guardians at the event.

The administration is resolute in upholding its promise to provide universal primary and secondary education, as well as improved access to higher learning.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand having a light moment with a student

“The Essequibo coast has unique opportunities and has been able to produce for this country. It is our job, duty, and pleasure in exercising and fulfilling that duty to try to make sure that once you come into these schools, we could change your life.”

To advance equitable access to education for Guyanese children, a total of $94.4 billion was injected into the education sector earlier this year.

