‘Every Child Safe’ campaign taken to Charity, Region Two

The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security took its ‘Every Child Safe’ initiative to Charity, Region Two on Monday.

The campaign seeks to have heightened vigilance on child abuse in communities, enabling citizens to be more aware of crimes committed against children in the region.

Representatives of the Childcare and Protection Agency in Charity, Region Two

Also, the campaign focused on providing information on how residents can report cases of child abuse, utilising the 914-hotline, and other avenues.

Assistant Director of CPA, Levine Gouveia told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the agency is focusing on hotspot areas to better sensitise citizens.

“This campaign is targeting children who are in vulnerable situations, children from single-parent families especially when the parent is not often around. Abuse happens in every environment. So, that is why we are taking it into different communities and we are focusing on hotspot areas like the market areas where children are seen…bus stops, traffic lights, to sensitise persons,” she said.

A multi-disciplinary team consisting of police ranks, probation officers and school welfare officers accompany the CPA officers to ensure immediate interventions in active situations.

The ‘Every Child Safe’ initiative was launched in July 2021 and is the brainchild of Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud. It aims to increase awareness of child abuse at the community level.

Under the initiative, the ministry launched a short story writing competition targeting children between the ages of 12 to 17 years, to create stories on child safety, child care, and child abuse.

In addition, the ministry launched the ‘street light project,’ which aims to ensure that children have a safe environment away from the dangers that exist on the roadways.

“We are encouraging adults not to give children monies at traffic lights because that is an encouragement for them to be there. If there are no givers then they would not be out there because they will not be remunerated, so to speak,” Gouveia pointed out.

The campaign will be taken across the 10 administrative regions at specified dates, as every district would have submitted their work plans.

