Every effort being made to protect Guyana’s territorial integrity – Min. Persaud

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, has reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The minister was speaking at an awareness session hosted in the ministry’s compound on Monday.

He said unofficial posts on social media are aimed at creating unease, while stressing that Guyanese should rely only on official channels of communication regarding the issue.

The minister also reminded that the boundaries between Guyana and Venezuela were decided on through the 1899 Arbitral Award, which was seen as the final and definitive settlement of the matter.

Against this backdrop, Guyana remains firm in its resolve that the country stands on the right side of the law, and is committed to upholding the principles of democracy, and the rule of law.

“Venezuela will not claim or get an inch of Guyana. This is a sovereign country, it is a sovereign state, and an Award was made in 1899,” he affirmed.

These awareness sessions are being held at the various ministries, and regional and local government offices and agencies across the country.

The exercise forms part of several activities that will be executed on a national scale to affirm Guyana’s position that the 1899 Award is the full, perfect, and final determination of the matter.

The government is focused on maintaining a zone of peace, and on seeking a legal, binding resolution to the matter in accordance with international law.

Guyana is currently awaiting the ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on its request for provisional measures to block the questions in Venezuela’s referendum, which is scheduled for December 3, 2023.

On this date, the Venezuelan government plans to put five questions before the Venezuelan people, which include a decision to formally annex and integrate the Essequibo region into Venezuela.

