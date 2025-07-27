Every issue affecting Guyanese is government’s business – PM Phillips

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has made it clear that any issue affecting Guyanese is a priority of the PPP/C government and will be addressed.

PM Phillips made the remarks while addressing thousands of supporters at Anna Regina in Region Two on Saturday.

“With the PPP/C government, everything is our business,” he emphasised. “You cannot have a government that when you are faced with problems, will turn to you and barefacedly say rice is not our business.”

Prime Minister Mark Phillips addresses the crowd gathered at Anna Regina

The prime minister was referring to events that occurred under the previous APNU+AFC government’s tenure, when rice farmers sought assistance from the administration but received none.

Unlike the APNU+AFC government, he told the energised crowd that the PPP/C looks into every aspect of life, from agriculture to education.

“If you are experiencing flooding, it is our business. If you want seed paddy, we will help you get it. If you have to get fertiliser, we will help you.”

PM Phillips stated that while his government has made numerous promises, unlike previous administrations, it has fulfilled them.