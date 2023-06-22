Expanded part-time jobs’ initiative to target women in rural, hinterland communities – VP Jagdeo

The government has unveiled plans to expand the part-time jobs’ initiative to rural and hinterland communities in an effort to increase the number of women in the workforce.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo made the disclosure during a press conference on Thursday, as he was dismissed the opposition’s claim that the government plans to terminate part-time workers upon conclusion of the 2023 Local Government Elections (LGEs).

The programme was launched in 2022 targeting persons on the coastland and is intended to lend support to families who are experiencing challenges due to the increased cost of living caused by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the Russian-Ukraine war.

In budget 2023, a whopping $10 billion was allocated to expand the part-time jobs’ initiative to other regions.

“I want to assure the people, many of them in every part of the country from Regions One to 10 that we visited, that we intend to expand the programme, not reduce the numbers of people, especially in the rural and hinterland areas and places like Region 10 where people still need these programmes until they can find regular jobs.

“This programme will be expanded to accommodate a number of people and the focus here again is to ensure more women get employment with the aim of bringing more females into the workforce,” the vice president informed media operatives.

Dr Jagdeo said he is hopeful that these part-time workers also take the opportunity to pursue their studies through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

The job opportunities allow the employees to work for 10 days and earn up to $40,000 monthly. The work is being offered in specific areas within government ministries including health, agriculture, education and local government.

This is in keeping with the PPP/C’s manifesto promise to provide 50,000 jobs within its first term in office.

Already, 11,000 persons have benefitted from the initiative.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

