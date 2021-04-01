Expansion of Learning Channel kicks into full gear!

To improve the delivery of education and the learning experience of children across Guyana, the Ministry of Education is leaving no stone unturned regarding what measures are implemented relative to the needs of particular communities and schools.

On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand commissioned the expansion of the Guyana Learning Channel (GLC) in communities of Region Nine that were not able to view the GLC before.

The project will see television sets being mounted in identified schools. Each school will be outfitted with a solar panel system complete with batteries and a satellite dish to ensure the channel can be accessed in remote communities.

The number of television sets installed in the schools will depend largely on the student population size.

Thus far, the equipment has been installed at the Aishalton Primary School, Shea Primary School, Kumu Primary School, Kraudarnau Primary School, Awarewarnau Primary School, Maruranau Primary School and the Annai Primary School, all of which are located in Region Nine.

In Region Seven, the GLC has installed equipment at the Kamarang Primary School and the Kaikan Primary School. The Ministry of Education intends to replicate this initiative in all of the over 210 Amerindian communities across Guyana. This is part of the plans to expand the reach of the Guyana Learning Channel as was announced by the Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand.

The intention is to ensure that all students can benefit from a channel that is dedicated to airing timetabled educational content that aligns with the local curriculum for every grade. This will improve the level of blended learning that takes place within schools across the country whereby teachers can employ more audiovisual approaches to teaching.

Minister Manickchand and students of the Aishalton Primary School cutting the ceremonial ribbon at the school Content from the Guyana Learning Channel being aired on one of the televisions sets in the Kraudarnau Primary School Students of the Aishalton Primary School looking at the Guyana Learning Channel that is now accessible in their school Minister Manickchand observing the demonstration on the use of the television at the Kraudarnau Primary School along with teachers, parents and students The Honourable Minister Priya Manickchand engaging teachers of the Kraudarnau Primary School Minister Manickchand sharing a moment with the students of Kraudarnau Primary School