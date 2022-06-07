Fake American Airlines Memo Circulating on Social Media

-Designed to create mischief and confusion

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) hereby advises the general public that there is a fake memo dated June 10, 2022 which alleges that it is from American Airlines. The fake memo states “Effective 1 August 2022 American Airlines will cancel all flights to Cheddi Jagan International Airport Timehri”.

The GCAA contacted American Airlines about the fake memo circulating on social media, and wish to advise the travelling public that American Airlines has not issued any statement to that effect.

The GCAA hereby reminds the general public that it is illegal to use the logo and brand of another entity without written permission or consent of the company.

