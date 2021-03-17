The Office of the President is advising the public to be aware of a fake account on Facebook, purporting to be the official account of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The fake account ‘Irfaan Ali’ is soliciting funds and requesting personal information from unsuspecting persons.

The public is therefore advised that the Facebook account is fraudulent and that they should NOT engage the page.