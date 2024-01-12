Farm, Herstelling, and Covent Garden to benefit from road improvements

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali revealed plans for significant road improvements in the Farm, Herstelling, and Covent Garden Housing schemes on the East Bank of Demerara which will accommodate the increasing occupancy in these housing developments.

During the walkabout exercise in Farm on Thursday afternoon, it was observed that a majority of the cross streets have an occupancy of over 75 percent.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interacting with residents at Farm

He stated, “in this phase, where we have achieved 75 percent occupancy, let’s finish off the infrastructure.

“It makes no sense for us to go in if we have not reached the bar for occupancy, but once it is an important connection, we will get that done,” President Ali said.

Similarly, the main access road in Farm is slated for major upgrades.

Emphasising the importance of safeguarding the newly upgraded roads, the president proposed the installation of barriers at cross streets.

The barriers will allow smaller trucks to transport materials and access the small streets in the communities so that persons can get their materials in the streets for constructing their homes.

“We have seen in many areas where barriers do help to protect the infrastructure as long as possible…the barriers are not here as a hinderance,” he asserted.

President Ali continued, “you must not be penalized because somebody taking five years to start building.”

One of the roads to be upgraded

He proposed the involvement of small contractors from Agricola and Albouystown areas in the construction of concrete areas in the housing schemes.

Meanwhile, President Ali also visited the community of Mocha where he interacted with scored of residents who highlighted issues affecting them.

He was joined by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame Mc Coy and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar.

