Farmers to benefit from major D&I works, several contracts inked

Some 350 households will benefit from improved drainage and irrigation, following the signing of a $28.5 million contract on Wednesday, by the Ministry of Agriculture for the construction of a revetment at Flagstaff, Cane Grove, along the East Coast Demerara.



The project will protect the structural integrity of the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC) embankment and prevent flooding from high water levels during inclement weather.

A $28.6 million contract was also inked to build a concrete bridge at No. 10 Perth Biaboo Channel, which is set to benefit in excess of 100 households, providing access to farmlands, increasing food production, and improving transportation for farmers.

Several contractors were signed on Wednesday, to further advance the agriculture sector

In addition, a $69.8 million contract was signed for the rehabilitation of an access road at Onderneeming Phase Two, while $43.9 million will be expended towards the rehabilitation of 16 pontoons, 10 pumps, and 10 excavators in Regions Two to Ten.

Meanwhile, the agriculture ministry plans to inject another $39 million for the construction of structures along Bellamy Canal Lot One, to aid in flood mitigation and improve the drainage and irrigation system in that area.

Several contracts inked for development in agri sector

In total, over $500 million in contracts were signed for the NDIA.

In the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary – Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA), scheme, a $26.9 million contract was inked for the upgrading of the primary access to an all-weather road along the main canal after it deteriorated due to inclement weather.

Commendably, this project intends to benefit 40,000 acres of livestock, rice and other croplands as well as 1,200 farmers.

Some $15 million was inked to further advance the fisheries industry, which includes the construction of an easter fence at the Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station and an external bond, washroom, guard hut and access road for Region Two’s fisheries department in Anna Regina.

Some $532 million in contracts were inked for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), as the government works towards improving the operations of the sugar industry.

CEO of GuySuCo Sasenarine Singh inking a contract with one of the contractors, who will be executing a project

“This year we are hoping that the Rosehall Estate will be operable in the second crop and there are a number of projects that are earmarked for Albion, Rosehall, and also the other two estates, Blairmont and Uitvlugt,” Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha underscored.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha









Minister Mustapha also urged contractors to complete the projects within the specified timelines.

“I want to urge you…let us work together, let us ensure that the project commences on time, let us do it to the standards that are in the contract, let us ensure that we abide by all the rules,” the agriculture minister emphasised.

