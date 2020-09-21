Fatal accidents increase by 37 percent, deaths by 42 percent

The Ministry of Home Affairs says there has been a sharp increase in road fatalities from January 1 to September 14 which has been attributed primarily to speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

In a press release issued yesterday, the Ministry said the Guyana Police Force Traffic Statistics have revealed that fatal accidents have increased 37 per cent with deaths increasing by 42 per cent, when compared to the same period in 2019.

“We call on all drivers and motorist to desist from speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol on our roads and to adhere to all road safety rules and guidelines to help reduce the worrying high incident of fatal accidents on our roads,” the Ministry stated.

According to the release, motor cyclists are among the largest category of road users killed for the year. Statistics also revealed that these accidents occurred mainly on Saturdays and Sundays between 18:00hrs to 00:00hrs.

The release highlighted a 43 percent reduction in the number of children in fatal accidents. However, it also pointed out that the highest age range of persons involved in fatal accidents are between ages 17 and 24 and 25 and 42.