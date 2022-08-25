Feasibility study on Hope Canal as sustainable water source bearing fruit – Min. Croal

Residents on the East Coast of Demerara could soon see the establishment of another water treatment plant, as the feasibility study on the use of the Hope Canal as a sustainable source of water is proving to be fruitful.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

The study commenced back in May this year, as government remains committed to providing treated water to 90 per cent of residents on the coast by 2025.



Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal on Wednesday disclosed that “we will wait the final findings but so far, the inclination is we will be able to eventually put a treatment plant somewhere in the vicinity of Lowland.”



The minister was at the time addressing residents at the Hope Secondary School on government’s plans to ensure the distribution of potable water.



The Hope Canal was constructed to provide drainage from the East Demerara Water Conservancy into the Atlantic Ocean.



It is part of the ministry’s macro plan to improve the quality of water Guyanese receive on the coast, a $28 billion investment.



“When we are finished with the current plan that we have for East Coast, we will see a level of service that is very satisfactory for every household,” Minister Croal said.



Only recently, the housing and water ministry received $3.8 billion in supplementary funding for the establishment of water treatment plants in Regions Two, Three and Four.



“Our main target includes the construction of seven new coastal water treatment plants… These new plants… we have already advertised for them. The tenders are closed…They are going through the evaluation process and then by the end of this month, we expect to have awards,” Minister Croal disclosed as he defended the funding.



Government will also expand and upgrade 12 water treatment plants in Regions Three, Four, Five, and Six.

A total of $340 million will also be used for the expansion of the Sophia and Friendship water treatment plants, the replacement of transmission mains, extension of distribution mains, as well as extension of distribution mains on several areas along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.



A new well will also be constructed at Turkeyen Shelter Belt along with the expansion and upgrade of the Linden water treatment plant.

