Final draft of Family Violence Bill completed

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud has announced that the final draft of the Family Violence Bill, which seeks to provide further protection for persons who are experiencing gender-based violence is completed.

Minister Persaud made the revelation at the closing reception of the Spotlight Initiative on Wednesday evening, at the Herdmanston Lodge in Georgetown.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud addresses the closing reception of the Spotlight Initiative on Wednesday evening, at the Herdmanston Lodge, Georgetown

“I am very happy to say that the final draft of the family violence bill is complete and I am very hopeful that, it will be going on the floors of the National Assembly very soon,” the minister told the gathering.

The bill will replace the current Domestic Violence Act. Once passed in Parliament, it will allow for a widened assessment of family members.

The Domestic Violence Act addresses incidents of personal and spousal violence, while the proposed legislation aims to appropriately address relationships within an extended family context.

Dr. Persaud explained that the new bill also includes elements that focus on helping individuals rehabilitate, reporting incidents or concerns, providing support, and incorporating discretionary or flexible measures as needed in specific situations.

She made it clear that the government will continue to strengthen its efforts aimed at tackling gender-based violence, to ensure women and girls are provided with equal opportunities.

In support of this effort, the minister announced that the government may be pursuing a harassment bill which will go out for consultation soon.

Meanwhile, Minister Persaud acknowledged the work of all national partners who contributed to gender-based violence prevention and response services in Guyana over the past three years.

