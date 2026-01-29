‘Finish projects or lose contracts’ – Min Edghill warns Region Six contractors

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has issued a stern warning to contractors with outstanding projects in Region Six, saying contracts will be terminated if works are not completed within the newly established deadlines.

The warning was delivered on Wednesday during an engagement with contractors and engineers overseeing several community-based concrete road projects across the region.

Contractors present at a project engagement spearheaded by the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Jaun Edghill

Focusing on Black Bush Polder, the minister said residents have waited long enough for unfinished works to be completed.

“We want to wrap up everything in Black Bush Polder within the next two weeks,” he stated.

He outlined strict timelines for delayed contractors, noting that some have only days to complete their projects.

“Some have until the end of this week, some have until Monday, and some have until next Friday to finish up their projects, and if they don’t finish it, we will simply get performing contractors to go in and finish it,” he said sternly.

The public works minister said delays are placing an unfair burden on residents.

Engineers present at the engagement with the Minister of Public Works

“We cannot be an encumbrance to residents while people’s patience allows us to go into communities and work. Even patience has an expiry date,” he said. “We have got to get on with this. We have got to get this done quickly.”

Minister Edghill also urged contractors working on access roads and bridge alignments to accelerate their pace, emphasising the need for the timely delivery of key infrastructure projects.

Moreover, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expand infrastructure development in Berbice, stressing that modernisation must go beyond promises.