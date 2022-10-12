Fire service rolling out programme to stem increase in maliciously set fires – Fire Chief

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) will be rolling out additional educational and training programmes countrywide in its efforts to stem the increase in maliciously set fires.

Chief Fire Officer (Ag) Gregory Wickham made the disclosure on Wednesday, on the sidelines of a parade hosted in observance of Fire Prevention Month 2022.

This increase, Wickham said, has been mind-boggling to firefighters.

“We have been extensively training not only members of the Guyana Fire Service, but members of the public, members of the community policing, members from the Ministry of Education, who would do security, so that they’ll be able to do first aid firefighting in event of these activities,” he explained.

Fire officers have been visiting various communities and auxiliary firefighters trained specifically in first aid firefighting.

Communities such as Wakenaam and Leguan have benefitted from this type of training.

“That will be extended to all other communities. We want to make people more aware and after making them more aware of what dangers or damages fires can cause, we want to have them trained so that they’ll be able to do first aid firefighting before the fire department gets there.”

Wickham noted that residents within communities that have benefitted showed great interest in the programmes.

