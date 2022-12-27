First 100 low-income homes in Hampshire/ Williamsburg, Region Six completed

In keeping with its manifesto’s promise, the PPP/C Government through the Ministry of Housing and Water has given its commitment to delivering 50,000 house lots to Guyanese within its first term in office.

As such, the construction of the first 100 low-income, single flat low-income homes with two bedrooms are now completed in Hampshire/Williamsburg, Berbice, Region Six, each measuring 20 x 30 ft.

Some of the two-bedroom, single-flat low-income houses at Hampshire/Williamsburg, Region Six

Government has a national housing programme which caters for all sections of society regardless of geographic location.

These are the first 100 houses that the ministry’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) constructed in the area.

The entire scheme has the basic amenities which include electricity and water.

Thirteen contractors received contracts totaling about $750 million to construct the first 100 homes in the region. These contracts were awarded November 2021.

As government remains keen on its policy of providing housing solutions for all Guyanese, through housing construction and land allocation, similar houses are also being constructed at Fort Ordinance, Region Six.

By making serviced house lots available for allocation, the government is committed to providing affordable housing for its citizens. These house lots are targeted at young professionals, vulnerable groups, people with disposable income to commence construction, and plots for private housing developers.

The ministry has established about 16 new housing areas in Regions Three, Four, Five, and Six.

For 2022, the ministry surpassed its annual target of allocating more than 10,000 house lots through its ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive across the country.

Some $12.4 billion was allocated for the housing sector, which was utilised to develop housing units as well as the necessary road systems and other infrastructure to support these expansions.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

