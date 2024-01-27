First 18 families receive homes under Lethem Housing Support programme

Eighteen (18) low-income families of Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) received the keys to their new homes in Culvert City, under the Lethem Housing Support programme.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal officially handed over the keys to the beneficiaries during a simple ceremony on Saturday.

Each unit measures approximately 550 square feet and features two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a sanitary facility. The total cost of each unit is $3 million.

This affordable housing initiative was conceptualised by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The initial phase of the programme will see the construction of 100 low-income homes at New Culvert City Housing Scheme, Tabatinga Housing Scheme and Tact CHPA Housing Scheme.

The first 48 homes are at the advanced stages of construction at Culvert City and Tabatinga, while construction will commence on an additional 40 units at the new Tract CHPA scheme.

Some 600 persons are expected to benefit from the initiative.

To make this initiative accessible to Lethem residents, the government provided $1 million in support for the construction. Additionally, the ministry partnered with commercial banks to offer loans to eligible landowners for the remaining $2 million.

During brief remarks, Minister Croal highlighted that the units handed is an investment of about $54 million.

“It is just not about the handing over of the houses… [we] as government understands that when we make decisions, it is to ensure that all citizens benefit,” the minister underscored.

He continued, “Your government is working very hard, to ensure all of us live comfortable lives.”

Minister Croal emphasised that the project not only addresses the critical need for affordable housing in Lethem, but also stimulates the local economy through the use of locally sourced clay bricks and timber.

Seven communities are supplying the building materials including; Kwattamang, Shea, Moco Moco, Surama, Shulinab and St Ignatius.

He reported that in just one year, the government has invested over $630 million for the construction of houses alone.

This is in addition to the $1.2 billion invested in infrastructural development at the new housing scheme at Poke Bridge and other road upgrades in the township.

The Lethem Housing Support initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to improving the lives of Guyanese citizens in all regions.

In addition to the Lethem Housing programme, under the Hinterland Housing programme, over 120 houses are being built in various villages within the region targeting vulnerable families

Also in attendance were Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock, Regional Executive Officer, Carl Singh, Mayor of the Lethem Township, John Macedo and Senior Engineer with Responsibility for Housing in the Hinterland, Projects Department, Cy Rodrigues.

