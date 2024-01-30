First batch of 60 Laing Avenue residents receive $250,000 voucher each for home repairs

The first batch of 60 residents from Laing Avenue, Georgetown, received vouchers valued at $250,000 each to upgrade their homes on Monday.

In addition to the vouchers, the residents also received $100,000 to cover the cost of labour.

Minister of Housing and water, Collin Croal handing over a voucher to one of the beneficiaries

The vouchers were presented at a simple ceremony at the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Camp Street annex. The residents conveyed their gratitude for the assistance, which will enable them to undertake much-needed upgrades to their homes.

Norma Lashley, one of the beneficiaries, expressed her appreciation for the support. Having resided at Laing Avenue for 27 years, she previously could not afford to make any repairs to her home.

With the vouchers, she will now be able to repair her door, upgrade her floor, replace her windows, and other essential works.

“I’m happy that I can get this help… I am thanking the government for the great support,” she told the Department of Public Information.

Another recipient, Judith Stephens, said that her house had suffered a fire years ago, and she had been unable to afford repairs since then. She expressed her intention to use the vouchers to rewire the house and address other minor issues.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal in brief remarks, stated that the vouchers distributed are valued at $15 million.

He explained that the Laing Avenue Housing Grant Project is part of the PPP/C Government’s strategy to enhance the living standards of citizens.

He mentioned some of the other projects being executed by the ministry to assist residents in achieving homeownership and upgrading their living spaces.

These initiatives include the steel and cement initiative, which provides materials for individuals to commence the construction of their homes.

Additionally, there is the core homes and subsidy initiative under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility programme funded by the IDB. The programme targets vulnerable persons in specific areas.

“Our pogramme is geared towards ensuring that different levels of our society can be able to be part of the developmental process,” he underscored.

Minister Croal emphasised that the ministry’s mandate goes beyond the allocation of house lots. Moving forward, he said the ministry will be engaging in various programmes and activities aimed at ensuring all citizens live a comfortable life.

Chief Executive Officer of Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves handing over a voucher to one of the beneficiaries

The Laing Avenue Housing Grant Project originated from an interaction Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo had with the residents in November of last year, where they expressed their desire for assistance in upgrading their homes.

The vice president committed to supporting them with a project valued at $50 million.

The Central Housing and Planning Authority conducted the necessary assessments prior to distributing the vouchers.

Chief Executive Officer of CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves explained that beneficiaries can redeem their vouchers for home improvement materials at specific merchants, including Gafoors, Muneshwars, and Toolsie Persaud.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to improving the lives of Guyanese citizens and ensuring that everyone has a chance to live in a safe and comfortable home.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

