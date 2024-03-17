First batch of biomedical technicians eager to build emerging field

The first cohort of Biomedical Technicians graduated from the landmark initiative on Friday, equipped with a City of Guild Certificate, which enables them to provide much-needed support within the public health sector.

The 38 enthusiastic graduates are eager to leverage their newfound skills to make a significant impact in Guyana’s biomedical field.

Esha Jaikaran

Esha Jaikaran, one of the graduates, shared that the programme was a challenging yet rewarding. She highlighted the invaluable support she received family and friends.

“It was a wonderful experience, and being here is very emotional for me, because I did not expect myself to pass, I had a lot of doubts. I am glad I stayed on and kept in contact with them, because it is a very interesting and amazing programme. It was a little challenging, but eventually you understand and you apply whatever you learned, so it has been good,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI). Kumar Persaud, who is stationed at the West Demerara Regional Hospital in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), said that the experiences of this inaugural class have the potential to inspire and guide those who will follow.

Kumar Persaud

“Being the first batch of biomedical students…this is a great initiative because we are setting the pace for the next generation to come. Doing the programme and having the practical done at the same time, and being employed is an asset,” Persaud shared.

Like Persaud, Dervin Bennet recognised the value of this initiative, within the context of the steadily emerging biomedical field in Guyana.

“With the implementation of this programme, we can now safely say we have biomedical technicians on hand. In addition to that, we have biomedical technicians who are equipped with the skills needed for modern equipment, which is important”, Bennet said.

He continued, “What this training does, and how it was structured, allows us to be biomedical technicians in an evolving field. As we know, technology is always evolving. We also have a network of support that we can always rely on.”

During the programme, the technicians were exposed to hands-on calibration instruction, which allowed them to troubleshoot issues.

According to Bennet, this element has opened doors for innovation by enabling the repair of complex equipment.

Teanna Bagot

Another graduate, 29-year-old Teanna Bagot said that the initiative has helped to strengthen her knowledge and skills in the area of expertise.

Bagot said she has used the training as an opportunity to provide a better quality of work in her field.

“It was very refreshing. It would have refreshed my memory on things I have already learned, so that I’ll be able to apply myself as a young technician in the biomedical field which would help to bring a more reliable and efficient service to the hospital,” she said. Meanwhile, Goberdhan Ramoutar expressed that being among the first batch of biomedical technicians has empowered him, and brought to the forefront the important role that medical engineers play within the health sector.

Goberdhan Ramoutar

“[With these skills], we are able to decrease the amount of downtime, and it would increase the ability of the medical practitioner to work in a more efficient way. I am extremely excited to apply this knowledge, and it helped me to understand my importance in the medical aspect” he said.

The Biomedical Programme is a collaboration between the government and Medical Aid International and is aimed at equipping individuals from across the country with the skills to repair and maintain medical equipment. Once they have completed the training, these persons are then placed as full-time employees at facilities in their region.

Bioengineering is a rapidly developing discipline that combines principles of engineering with biology to create modern solutions. The government’s decision to implement this initiative reflects a forward-thinking approach to harnessing scientific advancements for national development.

This diverse group of young people has already been dispatched to various hospitals across the country, wielding the innovative mindset and technical know-how to propel Guyana towards a more technologically advanced future.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

