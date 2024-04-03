First batch of business owners living with disabilities receive interest-free loans

Eight small business owners living with permanent disabilities were on Wednesday provided with financial funding to propel their businesses through the government’s revolving fund.

The distribution exercise was made possible through the collaboration of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce – Small Business Bureau, to eliminate the unique challenges people living with disability experience when it comes to accessing finances, specifically loans.

Among the first batch of beneficiaries was 27-year-old, Asif Khan who has a passion for electronics, specifically computers.

Khan told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that he would utilise the finances to start up a computer supplies store, noting that this would not have been possible without the government’s assistance.

“I think it is a good initiative by the government, it is historical in the sense that persons with disabilities now have more opportunities to be self-sufficient, self-independent and those who are unable to get employment at least they can venture off into setting up their own businesses and becoming their own boss. So that’s important,” the young man highlighted.

He also lauded the government for the level of inclusivity portrayed in a plethora of programmes and policies implemented over the past years.

Another recipient, Odessa Evans who has a love for poultry said because of her disability, she was bullied and discouraged, but the government’s initiative is a ray of hope.

“[It] teaches us that even though we have a disability it doesn’t stop there, we have a long way to go and we can achieve anything and do anything and I am very thankful to the government,” an elated Evans said.

Similarly, owner of Braf Manufacturing, Lawrence Braithwaite, shared that because of the gesture by the government, he is now able to expand his small business.

Braithwaite told DPI that the government had assisted him before in fuelling his passion for the establishment of his business. As a result, he was able to be gainfully employed.

Additionally, Mohamed Shameer welcomed the initiative and explained “It is very challenging for me with the business but I am very thankful to the government for this. It would benefit me a great lot…I was down and out and I needed this. This would help me to restock my business and get going.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud said the programme was carefully organised with vulnerable citizens in mind.

“Together, we are establishing a programme that I have no doubt will expand…The thinking behind this programme was a simple one and it meant that persons living with disabilities, their access to loans, their access to finance, and their access to development to areas of entrepreneurship would be guaranteed because this initiative is specially geared for them,” Dr Persaud underscored.

Similarly, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond said the programme aligns with the president’s One Guyana vision that ensures the development of every citizen.

“This is the first of its kind and it is a record-breaking, trailblazing initiative. This is an example of our government’s philosophy of One Guyana, that no person should be excluded from the bounty, the development plans, and programmes of the government,” Minister Walrond added.

The fund is easily accessible and business owners living with disabilities can borrow as much as $500,000 with zero interest and no collateral.

