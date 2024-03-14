First Lady Ali commissions recreational parks in two Region Six communities

Residents of Brothers and Lonsdale in East Bank Berbice, Region Six, are now benefiting from recreational parks in their communities, following the commissioning of the two parks by First Lady Arya Ali on Thursday.

The recreational parks, which fall under the National Beautification Project, are part of a collaborative effort between the Office of the First Lady and the Ministry of Public Works.

First Lady Mrs Arya Ali addressing the residents of Berbice, Region Six at the commissioning of one of the recreational parks on Thursday

The National Beautification Project aims to not only improve the aesthetics of Guyana but also to raise awareness and appreciation for the natural environment.

The safe recreational spaces are equipped with play areas, lights and benches, among other amenities.

First Lady Ali highlighted that parks provide a sense of belonging to community members since people of different ethnic groups, religious backgrounds and social classes converge to share their experiences.

“Public parks, like these, fall under the category of essential public services. A robust ecosystem of public parks followed by frequent recreational programmes for public participation can significantly elevate the status of the community and improve the lives of residents,” First Lady Ali told the residents.

Parks, she highlighted, also create additional employment opportunities for the residents since part-time workers will help to manage these parks.

She then pointed out that public parks help to improve one’s quality of life by promoting physical activities while maintaining one’s mental health.

Apart from physical development, the First Lady underlined the skills acquired in playgrounds contribute immensely to a child’s social and psychological development.

“Playground activities enable children to learn problem-solving teamwork skills, which can only benefit them into their adulthood… This is your safe space. One which you must take great pride in and utilise exactly how it was meant to be utilised,” First Lady Ali stressed.

She also noted that a management committee will be set up to ensure that there is proper management of the facilities.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan emphasised the importance of increasing the standard of living of the population as the country continues to undergo transformative developments.

“But we need to create green spaces and proper activities and facilities for children and adults to come and have a time for recreation…As a country that is on a trajectory to develop, we also have a responsibility to ensure that we develop along those lines by creating parks and recreational facilities,” Armogan explained.

Recreation, Armogan said, is extremely important for a developing country as many developed countries have parks like these.

The construction of these amenities reinforces the government’s commitment to enhancing communities’ aesthetics and the livelihoods of the residents.

Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain, Regional Engineer, Chandradeo Ghansham and other officials were present at the ceremonies.

