First Lady gives 500 children backpack

Approximately 500 children from Better Hope and Tiger Bay collected back-to-school backpacks from First Lady, Her Excellency Arya Ali.

The distribution exercise took place at the Better Hope Community Center ground and the One Guyana Kitchen on Main Street.

First Lady Arya Ali handing a backpack to a child during the distribution exercise on Friday

Lunch kits, books, pencils, pens, rulers, sharpeners, erasers, hand towels, lunch bowls and bottles were also given out.

Children from nursery, primary and secondary schools benefited from this initiative.

Scores of children turned out at Better Hope Community Centre Ground on Friday for the First Lady bookpack distribution exercise

First Lady Ali said education is key to success and every parent should ensure their children complete their schooling.

“All of you are fully aware that education is important, education is key so we have brought some supplies not just to equip you for a great term ahead, but to take you all the way to your final careers,” the First Lady said.

The chairman of the Better Hope community, Zaman Shaw was also present at the event.

