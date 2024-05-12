First Lady hosts candlelight vigil for affected Palestinian mothers

First Lady Arya Ali Saturday evening hosted a candlelight vigil in recognition of the affected Palestinian mothers.

The vigil which was held at the Kingston Seawall Esplanade saw hundreds of persons attending to show their support for mothers who have lost their children and continue to suffer due to the crisis.

First Lady Arya Ali speaking at the vigil held Saturday evening at the Kingston Seawall Esplanade

The First Lady encouraged the Guyanese citizens to stand up for the humanity of the Palestinians.

“We must act, we must speak out against the atrocities being committed in Gaza, we must demand accountability from those who perpetrate these crimes against humanity,” she implored.

The human rights advocate stressed that Guyana continues to show its unwavering commitment to supporting Palestinians in various ways such as sourcing funds and awareness programmes, among other interventions.

Framed photos of some of the children who lost their lives during the crisis

“The $110.8 million raised recently to support humanitarian efforts in Palestine is another testament to Guyana’s commitment to support our sisters and brothers…,” First Lady Ali pointed out.

Also present at the vigil was Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud who noted that since taking a seat at the United Nations Security Council, Guyana has proven to advocate for the safety and peace of Palestinians.

“Guyana unequivocally stands with the people of Palestine. Guyana at the United Nations Security Council would have raised its hand consistently for justice, immediate seize fire, humanitarian aid for these people,” the human service minister asserted.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud observing a moment of silence

Minister Persaud noted that the global light is continuously being shown on the issue which resulted in additional persons joining the movement and calling for immediate seizure of fire.

The evening event saw persons from various religious backgrounds attending and included prayers, motivational poems, and songs to help comfort the victims in their most vulnerable moments.

