First Lady visits GPHC maternity ward with gifts for Christmas day babies

First Lady, H.E. Arya Ali, today visited the maternity ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), bearing gifts for the 10 babies born on Christmas day so far, and their mothers.

The First Lady presented gifts to the ‘Christmas babies’ and interacted with their mothers and staff of the hospital’s maternity ward.

First Lady with Christmas baby and staff of maternity ward

Robbie Rambarran, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital told reporters that this year, five boys and five girls were born in the first hours of December 25, 2021.

The First Lady’s traditional Christmas Day visit is a much-anticipated activity.

Maternity nurse presenting Christmas baby to First Lady

“It’s been a tradition for as long as I can remember. I have been affiliated with this hospital for almost two decades, and it’s something that has always been done, the families, even the staff look forward to the visit because it gives them that morale boost and the mothers, as well, it’s good that you could be remembered even though you are in the hospital,” Rambarran said.

Meanwhile, staff, Sister Nalini Persaud noted that it’s a wonderful time for mothers who give birth on Christmas day.

First Lady presenting Christmas gifts to mother of Christmas baby

“Mothers tend to, at this time, they are overjoyed having that bundle of joy … and more so Christmas. It’s the best feeling in the world. Continue to practice safe motherhood, breast feeding, we are very strong on breast feeding, we are a baby friendly hospital, but we want to encourage them to continue to breast feed to care for their loved ones,” Nurse Persaud said.