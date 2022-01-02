First Lady welcomes New Year’s Day babies at GPHC

First Lady, H.E. Arya Ali, on Saturday morning visited the maternity ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), bearing gifts for the seven babies born on New Year’s Day up to the time she visited, and their mothers.

First Lady with New Year’s baby and staff of GPHC

Speaking of the significance of the visit, Mrs. Ali said, “Today’s event brings us new beginnings and I am more than happy to be here to celebrate with our moms and their new born babies,” the First Lady stated.

Ms. Shavanie Ramdehol, Assistant Director of Nursing at the Georgetown Public Hospital told reporters this year that four boys and three girls were born in the early hours of January 1, 2022.

The first baby, a girl, was born at 00:27 am and was a caesarean delivery to 25-year-old, Shanza Hamid.

The first baby boy was born at 01:10 am via a normal delivery to 18-year-old, Aneera Bess.

The First Lady presented the new mothers with items such as diapers, wipes, baby oils and other products donated by Sleepy South America, Predo, Twin’s Manufacturing and DeSinco Trading.

The First Lady noted that support from the aforementioned businesses has been stellar over the years, and it is deeply appreciated.

First Lady interacting with mother of New Year’s baby

Mrs. Ali also took the time to wish Guyanese, a Happy New Year and urged them to take the necessary precautions against the deadly coronavirus, by ensuring that they get vaccinated.

“Let us be reminded that we are still in a pandemic, so we need to continue to sanitise, wear our masks and social distance and for those who have not yet been vaccinated, please do and please be reminded for those who did, to get their booster shots,” she urged.

Also in attendance were Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, and Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn among other officials.

The First Lady’s traditional New Year’s Day visit is one that is a much-anticipated and complements her Christmas day visit to the GPHC to welcome babies and present gifts to their mothers.