First oil achieved at Guyana’s fourth FPSO – ONE GUYANA

The Government of Guyana is pleased to announce that first oil has been achieved from the ONE GUYANA Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel — the country’s fourth offshore development within the prolific Stabroek Block and Guyana’s largest production vessel, to date.

ONE GUYANA will be producing approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd). With this addition, Guyana’s total daily crude output will surpass 900,000 bpd, up from the previous combined average of 677,000 bpd across the Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, and Payara Prosperity FPSOs. The vessel will develop the Yellowtail and Redtail fields, discovered in 2019 and 2020, respectively. It is equipped with state-of-the-art Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) infrastructure, enabling production from 26 production wells and 25 water-alternating-gas (WAG) injection wells.

Built by SBM Offshore, ONE GUYANA is designed with significant environmental safeguards. It is the first FPSO offshore Guyana to feature installed sparing on all gas processing compressors, and ensuring uninterrupted gas handling even during planned or unplanned maintenance events.

The Yellowtail Petroleum Production Licence, approved in 2022, has been the template for future licences, embedding stronger environmental and safety requirements, improved decommissioning safeguards, and alignment with Guyana’s broader climate commitments.

The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Natural Resources, will continue to work to ensure the prudent management of the petroleum sector to support long-term national benefit and sustainable development.