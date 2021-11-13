First on-grid solar farm for Berbice by 2023

Guyana is targeting 2023 as the commissioning year for its very first on-grid solar farm.

According to the recently launched and expanded Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, the farm will have a total capacity of 10 megawatts-peak (MWp).

“This solar PV [photovoltaic] farm will generate one percent of the total energy demand in [Demerara Berbice Interconnected System] DBIS,” LCDS 2030 states.

This farm will be financed by the Guyana-Norway partnership. The Honourable Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo said that fund stands at currently US$84 million.

Advertisements were already done by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc. for consulting services, for topographic surveys, flood risk assessments and geotechnical investigations of the site earmarked for this farm, and seven others. These farms will be built under the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic Programme (GUYSOL).

The PPP/C Government’s solar agenda is wide-reaching and comprehensive, as part of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s plan to deliver 500 MW of new power by the end of 2025.

In addition to the farms to be funded through Guyana’s forest preservation funds, the Government also intends to power the homes of 30,000 hinterland families using solar PV units.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh made that announcement on September 29 when he signed a US$7.2 million line of credit from the Indian Technical Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

Further, solar farms will be built at Bartica and Lethem, using some of the proceeds of a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under the Energy Matrix Diversification and Institutional Strengthening of the Department of Energy Project. The executing agency, the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) has already sought bidders to supply and install transmission lines to accommodate them.

The solar farms, in addition to the other energy sources which will be implemented, will result in a cleaner energy mix that will reduce emissions and provide cheaper energy for businesses and families.