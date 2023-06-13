First-time LGE voters in Region Three, Four grateful for experience

Scores of first-time voters from Region Three and Four were excited to make their mark and fulfill their civic responsibility in the highly anticipated Local Government Elections (LGEs) on Monday.

Many of them between the communities of Vreed-en-Hoop to Patentia, Region Three, raised their inked fingers after voting and expressed their satisfaction with the process facilitated by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Vimmy Short told media operatives that she found the process quite easy.

“I cannot recall ever hearing much about Local Government Elections, it was my first time, and I had to ask a lot of questions,” she related.

Young Joshua Boston believes that, “Voting and supporting community leaders is a good thing.”

He also highlighted that it is important to hold leaders accountable for enhancing the services provided to citizens.

Local clergy, Michael Blair stated that he found the process to be orderly and straightforward.

Another resident, James Sookdeo said he did not encounter any problems with the voting process.

Meanwhile, first-time voters around Greater Georgetown and along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) were excited about the inking experience.

Nicklai Shah told the Department of Public Information (DPI), “I think it’s a great feeling to know that you’re part of a democracy where we can pick who represents us.”

The young man who voted at the Bel Air Primary School, with the help of his father, along with GECOM’s staff, was guided through the process which he described as ‘very smooth.’

Another first-time voter at the LGE, Kurt Peters said, “To be honest it is the first time I am voting for Local Government Elections and I am glad that I’m doing so because it is my democratic right.”

