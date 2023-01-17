First-time sum of $100M towards endowment funds for the arts

– $4.3B for sport, $277M for the preservation of cultural heritage sites

Since taking office in August 2020, the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to building a more inclusive society, saw continued investments in the young people of the country, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport (MOCYS).

Building on this commitment, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh announced on Monday, during his 2023 budget speech that sports alone will receive $4.3 billion.

Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport

In addition, one of the most notable announcements in this sector was the inclusion, for the first time in the history of Guyana, of an initial sum of $100 million towards the endowment funds for the arts.

“Within this, $277 million is for the preservation of cultural heritage sites, monuments, museums, and historic buildings amongst others, which will be upgraded and rehabilitated.

“Indeed, the preservation and promotion of our unique Guyanese cultural identity will be central to the definition of who we are as a nation, both now and in the long term,” the minister noted.

Included as part of the culture ministry’s portfolio will be the issuing of studio subsidies for recording and provisions for a recording studio, to aid the creative arts.

Moreover, 30 artistes are to receive cultural and creative industry grants of $1 million each, for their creative venture expanding our national cultural inventory.

Through the department of culture, the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly – Guyana (IDPADA–G) will receive $100 million.

Budget 2023 also allocated another $250 million that will see the ongoing improvement of community grounds.

In the 2022 allocation, $1.4 billion was budgeted for sports infrastructure and development, which saw continuous improvement in sporting facilities across the country.

Some $21 million was allocated to the asphalting of the synthetic tracks in Regions Six and Ten, as well as the rehabilitation of the existing facility in Region Three.

The villages of Paramakatoi, Kurukabaru, Chenopau and Waipa received $5 million each for facility enhancement.

