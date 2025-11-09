Fisherfolk to be relocated as government moves to develop landing sites

Fisherfolk operating along the roadways at Windsor Forest and Zeeburg in Region Three will soon be relocated to a centralised and properly designated landing area.

This is part of the government’s efforts to enhance safety, order, and economic activity within the fishing sector.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha announced the move during a community meeting with fisherfolk on Friday.

The engagement formed part of a series of nationwide consultations aimed at improving the working conditions of Guyana’s fishing communities.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

Minister Mustapha explained that the relocation will ensure the safety of both fisherfolk and commuters, as roadside vending has created hazards and traffic obstruction.

He assured that no one would be displaced, as the Ministry of Agriculture, through the Fisheries Department, would work with fisherfolk to develop and relocate them to a new, organised area nearby where they can comfortably ply their trade.

“We want to continue with your livelihoods, but we have to do it in a way that will not impede traffic or anyone’s movement. The ministry will work with you to develop this area and make it more attractive and functional,” the minister stated.

He underscored the critical role of the fishing industry in Guyana’s economy, noting that over 15,000 persons are directly engaged in the sector through marine, artisanal, and inland fishing.

The minister added that the government is also expanding the aquaculture industry to boost production and create new income opportunities.

The agriculture minister highlighted the government’s sustained support to the sector, recalling the removal of duties and fees on fishing inputs since 2020.

He supported the extension of duty-free concessions on larger outboard engines.

These, he said, were deliberate policies aimed at reducing operational costs and strengthening the industry.

Fisherfolk of Region Three

Minister Mustapha also referenced President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s recent announcement of a $150,000 cash grant for fisherfolk countrywide, and stressed the importance of ensuring transparency in the process.

“This time around, we will ensure the list is accurate. We want your help to verify who the genuine fisherfolk are, so no one deserving is left out and no one undeserving is included,” he affirmed.

The minister also provided an update on the ongoing talks with Suriname regarding fishing licences for Guyanese fisherfolk.

Minister Mustapha stated that discussions have resumed and that President Ali recently raised the issue during a visit to Suriname.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to every group within the agriculture sector, including rice, cash crop, livestock, and sugar workers, stressing that national development must include every category of producer.