Five-day Electric Vehicle Repair Training wraps up

Thirteen trainees received certificates for their successful completion of a Level Three Hybrid and Electric Vehicle training programme on Friday at Cara Lodge in Georgetown.

The five -day programme taught participants how to identify, repair, and maintain various parts of electric vehicles.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar

It was a collaboration among the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), REVAMP and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The IDB’s Country Representative for Guyana, Lorena Salazar commended the government for beginning the transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy.

IDB Country Representative for Guyana, Lorena Salazar

“This is another milestone in the partnership supporting Guyana shifting to a Low Carbon Development economy,” she said.

Participants of the programme expressed their appreciation for the training received, and attributed their understanding to REVAMP Senior Trainer, Stephen Burr.

– Senior Trainer and Director of REVAMP Training Limited, Stephen Burr

Some expressed intentions of utilising the skills received in their respective industries, while others committed to imparting their newfound knowledge to others.

Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar, expressed satisfaction at the foresight of the GEA and IDB as it relates to electric vehicles, and urged trainees not to let their knowledge go to waste.

Graduates and stakeholders at Cara Lodge on Friday

“You don’t wait until the problem is upon you, then try to learn how to deal with it. So, learning to deal with it now is good. I applaud you, and I am asking and imploring you to continue with this trend. I am sure that the GEA through the partnership with the IDB will continue to support this training because that is what diversification in the energy matrix is about: renewable energy,” he said.

The first batch of training was conducted in July and saw 12 persons graduating from a similar training programme. To date, 25 persons have benefitted from this training.

It ties into the government’s vision to shift away from the use of fossil fuels and combustible engines, and towards the use of sustainable energy by 2030.

