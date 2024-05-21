Five families receive keys to core homes in Region Three

Five families from communities in Region Three, West Bank Demerara, on Monday received keys to their new core homes.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader programme to assist vulnerable families in achieving homeownership.

Beneficiary, Shelley Persaud receiving her keys and certificate of completion from Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, along with Chief Executive Officer of Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) Sherwyn Greaves presented the keys to the residents during a simple handing over ceremony.

Mother of three, Shelley Alleyne of Lust-en-Rust no longer have to worry about flooding in the apartment that her family once lived.

“It was not conditioned for my family. I am really grateful for this home that the government has granted me. It is an honour and a blessing in disguise,” she added.

Rupert Alleyne in his new home

Similar sentiments were shared by Rupert Alleyne of Onderneeming, who lived by the river dam with his family for over 20 years.

He explained, “It was bad since I used to live by the river…It was a mud flat…Now, this is a big help.”

According to Alleyne, his family no longer have to worry about inadequate access to basic necessities.

Paul DeSouza of Lust-en-Rust described his previous living condition as horrible, as the entire house was leaking.

Paul DeSouza being presented with his keys and certificate of completion from Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Sherwyn Greaves

DeSouza told the Department of Public Information (DPI) thathe is now comfortable and happy in his new house.

Meanwhile, Mother of two, Mohini Persaud, also of Lust-en-Rust, expressed that her family is super excited about their new home.

Mohini Persaud cutting the ceremonial ribbon to her new home as Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Deputy Director of Community Development, Donell Bess-Bascom watch on

The Core Home Support initiative falls under the $5.8 billion Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AH&UAP), funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Each home costs $5 million, with beneficiaries only required to contribute $100,000 towards construction.

Some 105 out of 323 houses have been handed over to beneficiaries through this programme to date.

Mohini Persaud with the keys to her new home

As part of the initiative, infrastructural works are being undertaken in the communities to ensure families have access to various amenities.

Minister Croal explained that “For example, over here, in the low-income area, we have spent about $1.3 billion for the streets, drainage network, street lights, amongst others.”

In addition to these houses and the housing subsidies, the project also focuses on the enhancement and construction of community grounds.

