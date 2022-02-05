Five Guyanese complete interCaribbean Airways flight attendant training

Five Guyanese on Friday, graduated from a four-week interCaribbean Airways flight attendant training programme at Duke Lodge, Georgetown.

Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Egbert Field commended the company for sticking to its promise of utilising local content of Guyana.

“They stuck to that promise and here we are today with five Guyanese flight attendants now joining that airline,” he said.

Photo of the graduates along with other officials

CARICOM Secretariat’s Head of the Transportation Unit, Dr. Pauline Yearwood stated that the importance shown to offer opportunities to all Caribbean nationalities, is in line with the mandate for which CARICOM stands.

“We have most of the CARICOM nationalities here in this, this exemplifies what we stand for and secondly it shows what we are currently doing. By the first quarter, you will have available for this sort of environment a policy on the movement of aviation personnel. So again, as I’ve said it’s a proud moment for us,” she stated.

The instructor responsible for the training of the flight Attendants, Mr. Milton Hernandez commended the trainees for their efforts in the training process.

“Guyana is at a crucial point of economic and social development which is projected to be progressive, in accelerated pace, and interCaribbean is now a part of the development in air transport creating jobs for the locals,” he noted.

Some of the graduates also shared their experiences in completing the first stage of the training.

Ms. Anna Layne stated that, “The training for me was definitely rigorous. This is my third ground school training and I personally found that this was my most challenging class thus far, but I mean we all did great, we all stuck together and we all got through successfully,” she said.

Rhinold Cameron shared that he was very appreciative of the directives and patience of the instructor during the training.

“This training was very intense, four weeks of intense training, this is not my first shot at being a flight attendant it’s actually my second shot, I worked at an airline prior to COVID. So, it was intense, but I can’t thank the instructor enough for the patience shown to all of us,” he said.

This training programme is paramount to the company’s local content strategy of building human capital in Guyana.

The airline was launched in Guyana in November 2021 and has 12 round trips between Barbados and Guyana, operating on a weekly basis.