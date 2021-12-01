Five Miles, Bartica to get first time access to potable water by month end- Minister Croal

− $30 M booster pump to arrive in two weeks

Residents of Five Miles, Bartica, Region Seven, will soon access potable water in their homes for the first time. The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is procuring a $30 million water booster pump to provide water to the community.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, gave the assurance during an outreach in the Bartica township on Monday. He subsequently visited the area where the pump will be installed at Four Miles.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal during a visit to the water distribution site in Four Miles, where the booster pump will be installed.

Minister Croal said the booster pump will arrive in the country within two weeks, after which, it will be installed and over 800 residents will have access to water through their taps.

“We have the civil works component which will see us putting the pipe system, the housing in the area where we will put the booster pumps, as well as for the electro mechanical system to function. So, everything is in place, all we are waiting for now is the arrival of the pumps,” Minister Croal noted.

The minister had visited the community last year and committed to expanding the water distribution system in Bartica so water could be accessed in Five Miles.

However, there were some challenges with pumping the water from the Bartica Water Treatment Plant to that community, which is located on a hill with an 83-metre elevation. The water treatment plant can only pump water to an elevation of 45 feet, which covers up to Four Miles.

The area where the booster pump will be installed at Four Miles

The minister subsequently visited in April this year and announced the procurement of a booster pump. The Minister explained that there were some delays with the shipment of that pump.

“I would like to apologise on behalf of us from the management level and GWI and this government for the delay…but, I want to assure you that by the end of the year, once the pumps are here, Five Miles will definitely get their water.”

Over $120 million has been spent to expand water distribution and drill new wells in Region Seven this year. Apart from the expansion of the Bartica distribution system, a new water supply system was completed in Kamarang to provide service to more than 600 residents.

Additionally, a new water system is being constructed in Jawalla and Kaikan to provide service to more than 1,000 people. An expanded water system was also commissioned at River’s View, which is close to Region Seven, but located in Region 10.