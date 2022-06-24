Flood Relief Supplies sent to several Regions countrywide

The Government of Guyana, via the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), distributed food, cleaning and hygiene supplies to various flood impacted communities across the country.

During the past two weeks the CDC has disseminated over 700 food and cleaning hampers, along with several other relief items.

Mahaicony Creek – 200 food hampers, 100 cleaning hampers and 100 water purification tablets.

Mahaica Creek – 150 food hampers, 150 cleaning hampers and 75 water purification tablets.

Little Baiboo (Region 5) – 35 food hampers and 35 cleaning hampers.

Maraicobai (Region 5) – 200 food hampers and 200 cleaning hampers.

Linden – 120 food hampers.

Mahdia – 30 food hampers and 30 cleaning hampers.

Kokerite (Region 1) – 100 food hampers, 100 cleaning hampers, 15 mattresses, 10 bales of toilet paper, 75 pairs of long boots, 5 mops, 10 buckets, 20000 water purification tablets.

New Amsterdam – 200 cleaning hampers.

El Paso (Region 8) – 30 food hampers and 30 cleaning hampers.

Currently, relief items procured in Lethem are being packed for distribution in that area. Also, supplies are being prepared to be sent to Regions 5, 7, 8 and 10.

The Commission implores all residents to remain vigilant and cautious during this rainy season and to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.

