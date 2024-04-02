Focus to be placed on ensuring safe, healthy work environment as OSH month launched

The Ministry of Labour is set to roll out several nationwide activities throughout April aimed at enhancing health and safety standards in workplaces, in observance of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) month.

Planned activities include heightened work site inspections and awareness campaigns conducted by the ministry’s OSH department.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, announced these initiatives during a ceremony to unveil the banner at the ministry’s Brickdam office on Tuesday, marking the official start of the month’s observance.

Minister Hamilton stated that the ministry will be collaborating with its partners including the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association to conduct targeted sensitisation programmes in mining and agriculture areas.

Banners will also be erected in various regions.

Additionally, awareness walks, poster-making competitions, impromptu speaking competitions, and debate competitions will also be held in all ten administrative regions, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Over the past years, the ministry has intensified its training and workshop sessions aimed at promoting health and safety practices in workplaces.

Occupational Safety and Health banner being mounted by Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton and persons from the ministry’s OSH Department

Minister Hamilton highlighted that as a result of these comprehensive sessions, there has been a notable transformation in workplace safety and health standards.

“Guyana is doing better as it regards to this matter than we were doing in 2020. More Guyanese now have an understanding of this matter, more Guyanese are supportive of this, and more Guyanese are making their contributions,” he underscored.

OSH day will be celebrated on April 28th under the theme “We are running out of time: ensuring safe and healthy work now in a changing climate.”

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

