Foreign Affairs Ministry launches Virtual Diaspora Conference

-aims to obtain diaspora involvement in development

Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Robert Persaud on Monday launched the Inaugural Virtual Diaspora Conference at Ramphal House.

The initiative aims to foster diaspora involvement in Guyana’s development. This is in keeping with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s commitment to “aggressively pursue the involvement of the Diaspora in national development.”

Foreign Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Robert Persaud

The Foreign Secretary told attendees that the collaboration would benefit Guyanese both here and overseas.

“It is well documented that the Guyanese Diaspora are highly skilled, patriotic and have a great desire to contribute. The upcoming Inaugural Virtual Diaspora Conference concretises the Government’s efforts to strengthen ties and harness the expertise, talent and investment resources within the global diaspora.”

This conference will inform the diaspora on a range of topics including remigration, tourism, trade and investment prospects, youth engagement opportunities and philanthropy.

Further to this, Mr. Persaud said the conference seeks to introduce the Government’s National Diaspora Policy and the Diaspora Unit to provide a platform for the Government to obtain feedback from the diaspora on its plan for effective engagement; to enable and involve the diaspora in the national developmental agenda; and to reassure the diaspora of the Government’s commitment to foster its participation in national development.

Director of The Diaspora Unit, Ms. Rosalyn Rasul

Meanwhile, Director of the Diaspora Unit at the Ministry, Ms. Rosalyn Rasul said 500 global groups have already signed up for the event. She said these groups are from India, Sweden, Russia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, North America and Canada.

Mr. Persaud gave assurances that the engagement will be continuous and proactive, and that it is not meant to give preference to those in the diaspora.

The opening session of this event, which is set to be held virtually on Saturday, will see presentations from President Ali, Vice President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Hugh Todd.

Several other Ministers are set to provide policy perspectives at the event.

The conference is themed, “A New Era of Engagement for the Guyanese Diaspora.”