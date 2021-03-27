Foreign Minister emphasizes the importance of sugar to the Region

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd, earlier today chaired the 90th Special Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED), held virtually. The meeting discussed the Monitoring Mechanism for Sugar and the Utilization of ASYCUDA World, the implementation of the CARICOM Interactive Marketplace and Suspension Procedure (CIMSUPRO), the movement of condensed milk to the list of ineligibles, among other trade related issues.

Minister Todd emphasized the significance of sugar to the region and the need to reinvigorate the regional agenda for food security through promotion of commercialization of agri -food systems. The discussion of the meeting brings CARICOM one step closer to operationalizing the Monitoring Mechanism on Sugar.

Guyana assumed Chairmanship of the COTED at the Fifty -first Regular Meeting which was held in November 2020.