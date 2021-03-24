Search

Foreign Minister participates in 58th OACPS Parliamentary Assembly

Staff Writer Staff WriterMarch 24, 2021

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd,  participated in the 58th  Session of the  Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) Parliamentary Assembly (PA), held virtually.

During the meeting, the body reviewed the agenda for the upcoming Meeting of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States- European Union (ACP-EU) Joint Parliamentary Assembly (JPA), scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021. They also discussed the status of the OACPS-EU Post-Cotonou Agreement, which was finalized in December 2020. It is expected that the agreement will be signed for provisional application by November.

Members also took the opportunity to exchange views on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in addition to recovery efforts.

IMG_4737
IMG_4735
CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.