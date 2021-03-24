Foreign Minister participates in 58th OACPS Parliamentary Assembly

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd, participated in the 58th Session of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) Parliamentary Assembly (PA), held virtually.

During the meeting, the body reviewed the agenda for the upcoming Meeting of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States- European Union (ACP-EU) Joint Parliamentary Assembly (JPA), scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021. They also discussed the status of the OACPS-EU Post-Cotonou Agreement, which was finalized in December 2020. It is expected that the agreement will be signed for provisional application by November.

Members also took the opportunity to exchange views on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in addition to recovery efforts.