Foreign Minister receives farewell courtesy call from Chilean Ambassador

Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Patricio Becker, today paid a farewell courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd.

Minister Todd commended the Ambassador for his work and service during his tenure despite Guyana’s political crisis and global health crisis occasioned by COVID-19.

Ambassador Becker thanked the government and people of Guyana for their support and committed to continued mutual cooperation between the two countries. He also made mentioned of upcoming initiatives such as language training for teachers, agriculture and other areas of development.

Minister Todd and Ambassador Becker agreed that the two countries will continue to work closely to ensure the advancement of mutual areas of interest.

Guyana and Chile established diplomatic relations on July 22, 1971.