Region Nine schools to benefit from educational resources

Education delivery in Region Nine will soon be improved for both the teachers and students as the Ministry of Education has since committed to sourcing the schools with additional learning materials.

On Friday, Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussein visited the region where he held an engagement with educators and listened to their concerns.

Some of the issues raised by teachers were proper accommodation for the children of the Aarapaima Primary School, the creation of modern classrooms, and additional programmes to help special needs children within the hinterland area.

In response to accommodation at the Arapaima Primary, Hussein assured the headmaster who raised the concern that the overcrowding at the school will soon be lessened when the new primary school is built within a close by village.

“The ministry is in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to build a brand-new primary school in Tabatinga. And so, I’m advised that it will take off some of the students from that school,” the CEO assured.

In terms of accessing special education, Hussein has committed to sending a team to the region that will offer training assistance to head teachers and teachers so that they can properly meet the needs of those special children.

Additionally, to build a modern and technologically advanced classroom for the grade six students of St Ignatius Primary.

This will bring about a more comprehensive and revised way for the students to learn which will also see the classroom being more interactive.

Additional interventions such as incorporating more topics such as Information Technology will be done in the region, regrading of schools and the constant maintenance of the schools’ Science labs will also be done by the ministry.

The CEO stressed that due to the investment that the government has injected and with cooperation from the teachers, the region has been soring in its educational aspect.

“Region Nine has had an unparalleled construction of school programmes. The education system in this region continues to see growth in every area and we at the ministry will ensure that this level of development continues,” Hussein assured. This on-the-ground engagement with teachers is part of the ministry’s aim of assessing the school systems in each region to ensure that solutions are brought and improvements can be made to build a resilient education sector.

