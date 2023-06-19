Fort Wellington Secondary to undergo $23.2M extension

─Rosignol Health Centre to benefit from $17.7M renovation works

The Fort Wellington Secondary School will be extended and renovation works conducted on the regional health centre in Region Five to the tune of $23.2 million and $ 17.7 million respectively.

The government continues to ensure equal access to education, with the construction, expansion, and rehabilitation of educational facilities countrywide, while also improving healthcare delivery.

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is inviting bids from suitable contractors/suppliers for the execution of several infrastructural works in the region.

Meanwhile, some $37.3 million will be expended to rehabilitate the electrical system for the X-Ray Department at Mahaicony Hospital, East Coast Demerara.

Relating to land and water transport, bids are also invited for the supply and delivery of one new 45-seater bus.

Bid documents can be procured at the RDC Office, Fort Wellington.

Bids must be deposited in the tender box at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance, Main and Urquhart Streets, Georgetown no later than 9:00 am on June 23, 2023.

