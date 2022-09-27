Four new tourism experiences for World Tourism Day

Guyana will join the rest of the world on Tuesday, September 27, in observance of World Tourism Day, under the Theme: Rethinking Tourism and will have access to four new tourism experiences.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Kamrul Baksh, said the GTA has engaged all the regional tourism associations, the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), and other stakeholders to develop an event that will speak to the theme of World Tourism Day.

Schedule of activities for World Tourism Day

“It’s a very inclusive, multifaceted and multistakeholder approach the Guyana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce are taking on this celebratory day,” Baksh said.

He highlighted that the activities will encapsulate the launch of four new tourism products, the “morning nature experience,” and the “mangrove heritage tours,” in Region Four, The Kopenang waterfall tour, and the New Amsterdam heritage trail tour.

A tourism mural will also be launched at Moleson Creek, while Baracara Falls and Kyk-Over-Al Tourism Enhancement Initiative in Region Seven, will also be initiated.

“We are looking to basically improve the conditions and management of sites and attractions in Guyana, so we are using this as a pilot where we are going to be working very closely with the mayor and town council, firstly to have an understanding that they will pick up the refuse, so we will have a waste management system in place…and GTA is supportive in a marketing campaign, we will also be donating tools, equipment and signage there,” Baksh said.

Region One has organised a showing of the Imbotero research centre documentary with the Guyana Marine Conservation Society, at Movie Towne.

Region two will host a mini-tourism fair and exposition, while Region Three will host a tri-island tour. Other regions also have activities planned (see list of activities in the picture below).

“We want it to be inclusive. we want to rethink the approach, so the approach is key, having involvement, I mean when we are rethinking tourism, we are thinking about how do we adapt, post covid yes, but partnerships are really the key for tourism development, hence why this approach was taken,” Baksh said.

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is the leading international organisation for the promotion of tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability.

According to the UNWTO, “before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, tourism stood at an all-time high: one out of 10 jobs worldwide depended on tourism and international tourist arrivals reached 1.5 billion in 2019.”

Guyana has over recent years been making strides in the tourism industry, capturing several international prizes including Number One Best Eco-Tourism Destination in 2019.

Tourist arrivals are now again showing an upward trend in Guyana, indicating a recovery after the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

The Government of Guyana had prioritised tourism as an area for sustainable development, and one that has great potential to contribute tremendously to the country’s development.

