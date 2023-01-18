Free transportation at institutions for persons with disabilities – Budget 2023

The government on Monday committed to providing transportation at all institutions providing services to persons living with disabilities across Guyana.

Senior Finance Minister, Dr Ashni Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to improving conditions for persons with special needs, including children, through better facilities, services, and job opportunities.

“Our manifesto promised improved conditions for persons with special needs, including children, through better facilities, services, and jobs. The government remains committed to delivering social services to all eligible persons,” he stated during his budget presentation.

To this end, the government has been proactive and steadfast to attaining this goal.

In 2022, the government constructed the Mahaica Disability Complex to provide skills training for employment opportunities and empowerment of persons. The government is also working to construct a new care centre for children living with disabilities at the Mahaica Hospital, and a state-of-the-art business centre in Region Six to promote entrepreneurial opportunities.

Further, two wheelchair buses were acquired to provide transportation for residents of the Mahaica Hospital and Training Complex.

Meanwhile, persons 18 years and older living with permanent disabilities began benefitting from public assistance to the tune of $14,000 per month for life. This amount has increased this year to $16,000.

Additionally, parents of children living with disabilities received a one-off-cash grant of $100,000 per child. Over 205 persons across the ten administrative regions also received assistive aids including wheelchairs, folding canes, and walkers. The government has facilitated training for over 170 persons living with disabilities in the areas of garment construction, social media marketing, audio and video editing, and computer skills to improve their livelihoods.

