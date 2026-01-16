Free weekly legal clinic eases the cost barrier for vulnerable citizens

The cost of legal services can be a major barrier to seeking justice, particularly for citizens facing social and economic challenges. In an effort to ease that burden, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MOHSSS) offers free legal advice every Thursday at its head office on Lamaha Street.

The service, provided by Attorney-at-Law Andre Jagnandan, runs from 09:00hrs to 12:00hrs. The service covers a broad range of legal matters such as protection, occupations, tenancy and ancillary orders, as well as child support and spousal maintenance. Since its inception, Jagnandan has seen over 25 persons.

Jagnandan helps complainants or survivors in criminal cases who may feel too afraid to go to court by providing free legal representation when needed.

This initiative is rooted in the MOHSSS’s broader push to institutionalise pro bono legal services and ensure that persons who cannot afford legal assistance can still gain access to expert advice.

The weekly legal sessions build on the ministry’s Legal Pro-Bono 500 Initiative, launched in December 2021 in collaboration with the Guyana Bar Association. Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed by both parties, the Bar Association committed to providing pro bono legal support to 500 victims of gender-based violence annually, helping to break down financial and logistical barriers to justice for survivors.

The weekly legal sessions complement existing programmes by providing regular opportunities for citizens to seek legal help without cost, while reinforcing the Ministry’s commitment to equitable justice.

Pro bono services are vital for helping people who struggle with financial and administrative challenges in getting legal representation.