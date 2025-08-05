From coast to hinterland: ‘We are building the most modern transport network’ – President Ali

As the 2025 election race heats up, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the presidential candidate for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), is positioning his administration as the architect of the “most modern transport network” in Guyana and the wider Caribbean.

This ambitious infrastructure plan promises to bridge rivers, connect isolated hinterland regions, and unlock enormous opportunities for every community.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses hundreds of PPP/C supporters at the Enterprise Community on the East Coast of Demerara

Delivering a fiery, hands-on message at the Enterprise public meeting on Monday evening, President Ali walked his audience through a list of massive infrastructure projects already underway or about to begin.

The PPP/C government is building “a new bridge across the Corentyne river, leading to a new four-lane highway to Moleson Creek all the way to Timehri, passing through the East Coast, East Bank – linking the Sandhills Highway all the way to Bartica,” President Ali said.

The new Demerara Harbour Bridge, which is nearing completion, will be a vital piece of infrastructure, connecting the Wales Highway to the Parika Highway.

The president stated that the new Berbice River Bridge is also key to his vision. “The new Hope Canal Bridge connects our country and brings communities together,” he told an excited audience.

A ‘tsunami of red’ at Enterprise on Monday evening

These projects are not simply about making travel easier. They will bring healthcare closer, reduce transportation costs, connect schools to the children who need them, and create real opportunities in places that have been neglected for decades.

With modern highways, property values will increase, travel time will be reduced, and life will be made easier for ordinary people, especially those who are far away from the centre of things.

“That my friend, is what One Guyana is about. It is about bridging every aspect of division,” the president underscored.

The new Demerara Harbour Bridge is taking shape. When completed, Regions Three and Four will be reliably connected

The president openly criticised the opposition while sharing his plan.

He criticised their “flag-for-every-region” approach, saying that while they are focused on colours and gimmicks, his government is focused on action.

“There’s only one flag in this country, and that’s the Golden Arrowhead.”

President Ali connected this to a larger vision of making the country a leader in trade, food production, and logistics in the Caribbean, with infrastructure as the foundation of this goal.

With every 2020 manifesto commitment already fulfilled, including toll-free crossing at major bridges, the president said the PPP/C is going beyond, ensuring costs for families, farmers, and small businesses are slashed.

“We are building a country beyond borders – a future in which every single Guyanese will live a quality of life that is second to none.”

Over the past five years, Guyana has witnessed a massive transformation in its transportation network with the construction of new highways. These include the modern Ogle to Eccles Highway, linking the East Coast to the East Bank, the new Schoonard Highway and the Heroes Highways.

The new Ogle to Eccles Highway

Currently, the Railway Embankment road is being upgraded to a four-lane highway, which will connect to Mahaica.

The Soesdyke-Linden Highway is also undergoing a major facelift, while construction is ongoing on the Linden to Lethem highway – a crucial link that will fulfil Guyana’s ambition of becoming a food and logistics hub.

From the over $1 trillion 2025 budget, the PPP/C Administration has allocated a substantial $209.1 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of roads and bridges across the country.