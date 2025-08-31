From Linden to Region Four, VP Jagdeo says PPP will deliver big

“I am very confident going into these elections, not because of arrogance, but because of what I have seen on the ground across Guyana,” declared Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo at his party’s final grand rally attended by thousands in Lusignan on Saturday.

Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, addressing a sea of supporters clad in red at Lusignan on Saturday

He said the party will be heavily supported by Amerindians who have felt the strong presence of the government in their villages. He promised sweeping victories in areas that once supported other political parties.

Brimming with confidence, Dr Jagdeo told the other parties to “Watch out for the results, we will beat them in all of those Amerindian communities. You will see the results in Region Four and Linden.”

Dr Bharrat Jagdeo declared that the transformational development that marked the past five years of governance has given him the confidence that Guyanese will vote President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali into office for a second term.

A crowd gathered at Lusignan

From the construction of roads and bridges, state-of-the-art hospitals, to international hotels, coupled with massive investments in education, agriculture, youth development, and free training for Guyanese to upskill themselves, Dr Jagdeo said the track record of his party is not only formidable but well-documented.